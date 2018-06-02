Summer Book Bus Returns to Keller ISD for 2019

Keller ISD Libraries is excited to announce that the Summer Book Bus will be returning to the District during the month of June 2019!

Through last year's Summer Book Bus, Keller ISD was able to place more than 6,000 books with over 1,500 visitors. The bus visited eight schools and held four community events. This year, they hope to increase those numbers.

The collection for books was done through the Keller ISD high schools' National Honor Societies and Keller ISD students will have many opportunities to check out books from various locations throughout the month of June.

Mondays (June 3, 10, 17, and 24):

Parkview Elementary (6900 Bayberry Drive) – 10-10:30 a.m.

Bluebonnet Elementary (7000 Teal Drive) – 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Friendship Elementary (5400 Shiver Road) – 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tuesdays (June 4, 11, 18, and 25):

Sunset Valley Elementary (2032 Canchim Street) – 10-10:30 a.m.

North Riverside Elementary (7900 North Riverside Drive) – 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Basswood Elementary (3100 Clay Mountain Trail) – 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesdays (June 5, 12, 19, and 26):

Heritage Elementary (4001 Thompson Road) – 10-10:30 a.m.

Caprock Elementary (12301 Grey Twig Drive) – 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Evening Hours (6:30-7:30 p.m.):

Keller Public Library (640 Johnson Road) – Monday, June 3

Summerglen Public Library (4205 Basswood Blvd) – Monday, June 10

Watauga Public Library (7109 Whitley Road) – Monday, June 17 and Monday, June 24

Keller ISD is dedicated to getting books in the hands of students this summer, so don't miss the chance to stop by the Book Bus, pick up some free books, and help encourage reading during the summer months.