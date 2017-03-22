Community Invited to Provide Superintendent Search Feedback

Keller ISD is inviting the community to provide its feedback through March 29 to assist in the process of hiring a new Superintendent of Schools.

Superintendent Randy Reid announced in January that he would be retiring at the end of July 2017. In February, KISD's Board of Trustees hired a superintendent search consultant to assist in finding Dr. Reid's successor.

The District is seeking the community's answers to four brief questions. That feedback will be used to help develop a hiring profile for the Keller ISD Superintendent position.

Click here to provide your feedback on Keller ISD and the District's Superintendent position.

The feedback form will remain open through Wednesday, March 29.

Learn more about Keller ISD's plan for hiring a new superintendent by visiting the KellerISD.net Superintendent Search page.